Govt. exempts SIA to help speed up YTPS works

The State government has exempted conducting Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (Telangana Amendment Act, 2016) for acquisition of land required for creating some infrastructure facilities for the 5×800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS).

In the orders issued on Monday, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Ajay Misra stated that the exemption had been given in the matter of 234.5 acres of land to be acquired for creating infrastructure facilities for YTPS coming up near Veerlapalem village in Dameracherla mandal of Naldonda district.

The land is being acquired for construction of intake structure and laying raw water pipeline from Krishna river tail pond dam (reservoir) to YTPS boundary near Chityala and Adividevulapally villages in Adividevulapally mandal and Veerlapalem in Dameracherla mandal (82 acres); for construction of new broad gauge line from Vishnupuram railway station to the proposed marshalling yard at Dameracherla, Talla Veerappagudem and Narsapuram villages of Dameracherla mandal (42.5 acres); and for construction of infrastructure facilities in YTPS complex at Thimmapur, Kallepally, Kothapally, Veerlapalem and Tallaveerappagudem villages of Dameracherla mandal (110 acres).

As per the terms laid down in Chapter II of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (Telangana Amendment Act, 2016) SIA study is required to be carried out in the affected area in consultation with the respective local body, whenever the government intends to acquire land for a public purpose.

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco), which is establishing YTPS, has sought the exemption in order to avoid delay in completion of the project completion with the help of early land acquisition by the Revenue Department to speed up the construction activities.