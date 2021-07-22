Govt. against vote-based politics: CM

‘Committed to the welfare of the under-privileged’

Reiterating that the TRS government is committed to the welfare of all sections, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said his government was against vote-based politics like the past.

The Chief Minister recalled that the government initiated sheep distribution within a year on coming back to power after 2018 polls.

“Where were elections then?” he asked. The CM was speaking to a delegation of Telangana Kuruma Sangham which called on him at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday. The delegation met him to thank him for the government’s announcement on the second phase of sheep distribution programme at ₹6,000 crore.

He asserted that the government was not following policies with orientation towards elections, but was committed for the welfare and development of under-privileged sections.

The Chief Minister said after initiating the sheep distribution programme, the government was contemplating construction of sheds in villages for their proper upkeep. Steps had been taken for construction of Atma Gaurava (self-respect) building for Golla Kurumas while Telangana was the first in the country to introduce mobile veterinary health clinics.