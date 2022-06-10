Governor yet to receive report about sexual assault

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan appealed to the State government asking them to respect the Governor’s office and respond to the issues flagged by the Raj Bhavan.

Addressing media after the ‘Mahila Darbar’— a women’s grievance redress programme— conducted in Raj Bhavan on Friday, Dr. Soundararajan expressed repeated concern that the Governor’s office is not getting its due respect and response from the State government.

Responding to a query, she said she was yet to receive the report she had sought from the authorities concerned with regard to the sensational sexual assault of a minor girl at Jubilee Hills.

“Two days, I gave the time limit. Probably their clock is so slow. Again, I’m going to remind them, but it’s very unfortunate,” she said.

Explaining the reason for organising the ‘Mahila Darbar’, she said, “Woman in highest office is also not getting response or respect. Then I can imagine what is the fate of downtrodden people. I wanted to hear the unheard voices and positively convey the message to the government.”

Initially, she planned for a ‘Praja Darbar’ to include all public, but in the light of the recent happenings, she decided to conduct the ‘Mahila Darbar’ first.

At another instance through the media conference, she said protocol was not being followed anywhere, yet she had not been complaining. As the democratically elected government, it should respond to the constitutional authority about people’s problems.

On June 2, it was one year since the Chief Minister had met the Governor, she said.

Responding to criticism that the governor’s office is crossing the constitutional limits, she said she just wanted to be a catalyst between the government and the people. There is no politics in this, she assured.

“I’m not a controversial person. I want to do something good for the people of Telangana. I am a doctor and I understand the problems of the public. When a person is willing to serve people of Telangana, why should they be denied?” she questioned, saying her heart is bleeding for the sufferers.

She sought to convey the message that women may approach the highest constitutional authority who is also a woman, for grievance redress.

The programme has received a total 500 applications on 24 hours’ notice, and all of them have been segregated and slotted for resolution. Bankers, human rights organisation, Red Cross, NGOs, and lawyers have been arranged for speedy redress.

Minor requests such as monetary help and reference to any hospital or institution can be handled by the Governor’s office, but issues which can be resolved only by the government will be forwarded to the respective departments, Dr. Soundararajan said, and urged the government to respond to the forwards from Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, addressing a considerably large gathering of women who attended the ‘Mahila Darbar’, she said she wished to be of support to the Telangana women in their suffering, a bridge between the government and women.

“I will not pay any heed to the protests, and continue to work for Telangana women. When they are troubled, I cannot be mere spectator. As a mighty power, I will come to their aid. Nobody can stop me,” she said, reading out her message in Telugu.

Congress leaders Renuka Chowdary and J.Geeta Reddy attended the programme, apart from representatives of several NGOs and civil society groups.