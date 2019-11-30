Governor consoles victim’s family

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited the house of the government veterinarian who was killed in a heinous manner that came to light on Thursday and expressed her shock and profound grief.
She consoled the bereaved family members at their residence in Shamshabad and described it as ghastly and unfortunate. She assured the family that the investigation into the case would be completed on a fast track and it would be referred to the fast track court and the culprits would be punished in the earliest possible time.
The Governor also said that the lapses in the system, if any, would be identified and rectified to instil confidence among girls and women. The rights of common public would be protected on a priority basis, she said.
