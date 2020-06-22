Government to act tough on tree felling

The State government has decided to take stringent measures against people found guilty of felling trees.

Action will also be initiated against officials who are found wanting in discharge of their duties in ensuring plantation of saplings and taking steps for their survival. The decisions come ahead of the commencement of the sixth phase of Telanganaku Harita Haaram slated to be launched on June 25. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will formally launch the sixth phase at Narsapur forest as part of the forest revival programme.

Mr. Rao instructed the officials to continue tree-planting programme uninterruptedly on either side of all State and National Highways. He wanted steps to be taken to set up plant nurseries on the State highways with at least one nursery in a span of 30 km.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao instructed the officials concerned to conduct gram sabhas to create awareness among the people on the need for making Harita Haaram a success as it was the only solution to protect environment as well as bio-diversity in the State. The Chief Minister launched the ambitious programme with an aim to enhance the green cover in the State from the existing 24% to 33% as this would not only protect the environment but would also ensure timely rains.

The department had succeeded in ensuring survival rate of over 90% of the saplings planted during the previous five phases and efforts should be made to increase the survival rate to 100%. Officials were directed to assess the availability of 30 crore saplings targeted for the coming phase of the Harita Haaram and the focus should not only be on avenue plantation, but to encourage households to plant and protect the saplings.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure that six saplings were supplied to each house and take steps to see that the respective owners took care of their survival and growth. The Minister exhorted the officials to see that Harita Haaram was taken up as a movement across the State as it was aimed at protecting environment and in turn, the public health.