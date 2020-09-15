Government suspends eight revenue officials

Responsible for fraudulent assignment of government land

Taking a serious note of irregularities in assignment of government land the government has initiated action against eight revenue officials and private persons, who benefited from the fraudulent order. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders on Monday suspending eight revenue officials.

According to sources, revenue officials of Jinnaram mandal committed grave irregularities in assignment of government lands in survey number 181 of Khajipally village in Jinnaram mandal. Those who worked at Jinnaram in the past and placed under suspension include – then Jinnaram Tahasildar G. Narender, deputy tahasildar K. Narayana, Khajipally VRO J. Venkateswara Rao, mandal revenue inspector G. Vishnuvardhan, mandal surveyor N. Linga Reddy, senior assistant R.M. Eswarappa, superintendent M. Sahadev and person who was Sangareddy Revenue Divsional Officer in 2019. Interestingly, the name of the RDO was not mentioned in the orders.

The government has decided to initiate criminal action against the officials as well as private persons and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and Sangareddy Collector have been directed to furnish draft article of charge immediately to the government.

The government has also directed the officials concerned to cancel at once the assignment pattas reported to have been issued to Venkateswarlu, Uppu Ranganaikulu, N. Nagender Rao and M. Madhu, who were allotted 5 acres each under ex-servicemen quota in survey number 181 at Khajipally village. The officials have also been instructed to cancel pattadar passbooks and title deeds issued to the four ex-servicemen, supplementary sethwar, and entries in pahanis, Taluq Assignment Review Committee Register 1 B and furnish action taken report to the government immediately.