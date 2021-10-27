Government criticized for failing to implement promises

Y.S. Sharmila launches scathing attack on KCR-led government

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila has questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government about the failures to implement promises made to the people at the grass root level.

She launched a scathing attack on the government for failing to implement promises like fee reimbursement, double bedroom houses, pattas to podu land cultivators, 12 % reservation to minorities and the rampant unemployment in spite of the assurances to fill up vacancies in the government sector. Ms. Sharmila’s continued her Praja Prasthanam yatra for the eighth day on Wednesday starting from Timmapur village in Maheshwaram mandal in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency and entered into Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency.

She ridiculed the government for its failure to enhance basic amenities in the villages except for distributing low quality sarees in the name of Bathukamma sarees claiming that the Chief Minister’s family members would never wear such sarees. Women were suffering the most as they had to pay house rents in addition to bills for gas, power and other amenities.

Though the government was giving assistance in the form of Rythu Bandhu, the amount was not sufficient to meet the requirements as the deductions in different names were higher than what was being provided by the government. The Chief Minister was in fact advising farmers against opting for paddy cultivation and this was tantamount to dictating terms to farmers about the crops they should grow.

She recalled that farmers were happy during the regime of former Chief Minister of united AP late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy whose government had introduced the Aarogya Sri scheme for all. There was no revision of taxes for five long years and women were benefitted with the three % interest scheme introduced by the then government. “Self Help Group women today are forced to pay interest to the tune of 15 % on the loans they are securing,” she said expressing concern that there was no security to women in the present government.

Atrocities against women were on the rise and even small kids aged less than six were not spared from these incidents. “The Chief Minister should hang its head in shame given the frequency of the incidents,” she said lamenting that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao however remained unmoved to the atrocities that were being perpetrated against women.