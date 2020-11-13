Telangana

Government bans sale and use of firecrackers in Telangana

The Telangana government banned the sale and use of firecrackers with immediate effect.

The orders were issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, a day after the High Court directed the State government to ban the sale and use of firecrackers. The High Court had directed the government to ensure closure of all shops selling firecrackers throughout the State.

The Chief Secretary accordingly instructed the Director General of Police, Fire Services DG, District Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take immediately ensure closure of such shops. Action taken in this regard must be informed to the government by Monday, the instructions said.

The High Court also directed the government to appeal to the public through media — print and electronic — to restrain from bursting firecrackers so as to prevent further deterioration of air quality. Accordingly, the Information and Public Relations department was directed to create awareness and publicise the ban.

Meanwhile, Telangana Fire Works Dealers Association approached the Supreme Court seeking relief from the ban on sale of firecrackers.

