Godrej Interio keen to improve retail presence

Furniture maker Godrej Interio has decided to strengthen its retail presence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, an approach that this fiscal will see opening of a total of six more stores and adding at least 10 more dealers across the two States.

Besides the impressive growth the company is registering in the Telugu speaking States, other factors behind the proposed expansion were the growth in the home improvement business and increasing disposable income among prospective customers.

Stating this, senior vice-president (B2C) Subodh Mehta said Godrej Interio had seven stores and 15 dealers in Telangana and by March four more stores and five new dealers would be added.

In Andhra Pradesh, the number of stores would increase during the same period from four stores to six and from 13 dealers to 18.

Scope for growth

Across the country, Godrej Interio, which is a part of Godrej and Boyce Mfg Co, planned to add 30 more stores and 70 channel partners by March. “Every consumer wants flexibility of tailor-made solutions in factory-made products to suit their lifestyle. We see customisation and personalisation to be biggest drivers of growth,” Mr. Mehta said during a media interaction here on Friday.

Noting Godrej Interio, which has seven manufacturing facilities in the country, was better positioned to meet the customisation demands, he said sofa sets and beds were two product segments where personalisation was increasing.