Goa has better schemes than Telangana: Pramod Sawant

‘The youngest state needs a BJP government’

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that his state was implementing better welfare schemes than Telangana and the state deserves a BJP government to experience what the party can offer.

Speaking to reporters at the State BJP headquarters here, he said because of the party’s commitment for development to all people of Goa elected the BJP for the third time. Responding to a question, he said Goa was top in the country in implementing social welfare schemes including for farmers and the allied sectors like the dairy.

He said ₹1.6 lakh interest-free loan is provided to all the farmers including those in the milk industry to ensure Goa was self-sufficient. The physically challenged get a pension of ₹2,500 in Goa despite being a small state.

Mr. Sawant maintained that the padayatra of BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay would create awareness among the people on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party that believes in reaching out to the last person in extending welfare. The padayatra also exposes the failures of the TRS government and Telangana needs the double-engine growth plan of the BJP.