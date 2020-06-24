GO issued for payment of normal salaries and pensions

Telangana government issued a GO on Tuesday restoring the normal payment of salaries, pensions, wages, remuneration and honorarium to employees, pensioners and other personnel from the month of June 2020.
A communication was received from the Chief Minister's Office on late Monday night that the Chief Minister has taken a decision to restore the normal payment of salaries and pensions as the State revenues started showing some improvement since the lockdown was imposed from March last week.
He also issued instructions to the Finance Department officials to implement his directive.
Accordingly, the Finance department issued the GO on Tuesday morning.
The GO also said that orders and instructions with regard to payment of arrears, if any, after adjustment of deductions and recoveries due, would be issued separately.
The government had earlier, in view of the adverse impact of State revenues caused by the lockdown imposed from the last week of March and subsequently extended till May 29, issued orders and instructions for the deferred payment of salaries, pensions and other remuneration as per the scale prescribed therein for various categories of employees and personnel including public representatives and pensioners for the months of March, April and May.
The latest GO issued after reviewing the situation of State revenues decided to restore the normal payment of salaries, pensions, wages and remuneration and honorarium to employees, pensioners and other personnel from the month of June, 2020 (payable in July, 2020).
