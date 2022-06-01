‘Go for alternative crops, make a difference’

Finance Minister Harish Rao and Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy called upon farmers to go for alternative crops and make Siddipet district a role model.

“Farmers faced several problems before the formation of Telangana without water, and lack of support from the State Government. Now, they are getting proper irrigation facilities, round-the-clock power supply, ₹10,000 as Rythu Bandhu, and quality seeds and fertilizers. As a result, paddy production has multiplied,” said Mr. Rao.