Telangana

‘Go for alternative crops, make a difference’

Finance Minister Harish Rao and Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy called upon farmers to go for alternative crops and make Siddipet district a role model.

“Farmers faced several problems before the formation of Telangana without water, and lack of support from the State Government. Now, they are getting proper irrigation facilities, round-the-clock power supply, ₹10,000 as Rythu Bandhu, and quality seeds and fertilizers. As a result, paddy production has multiplied,” said Mr. Rao.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2022 12:08:40 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/go-for-alternative-crops-make-a-difference/article65480555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY