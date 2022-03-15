‘G.O. 111 cancelation aimed to benefit real-estate dealers’

Alleges AICC spokesperson Shravan

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Shravan has alleged that the proposed cancelation of G.O. 111 was aimed at benefitting ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders involved in real-estate activities.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Shravan said that about 1.32 lakh acres was there under G.O. 111.

“We demand open inquiry on the lands under the limits of the government order. How much land has changed, how many times and who purchased these lands? Who are the TRS leaders involved?” asked Mr. Shravan wondering what might be the motive behind the statement by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that both Himayatsagar and Osmansagar are not required at all. He said the conspiracy behind the statement was aimed at transforming the entire area into real-estate business.

The AICC spokesperson was also wondered how the Chief Minister can cancel the GO which was in the Supreme Court.