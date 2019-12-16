Telangana

Girl hurt in attack by rowdy-sheeter

A 16-year-old girl suffered a knife injury on her hand after a rowdy-sheeter allegedly attacked her with a knife for spurning his advances in Kothagudem on Friday evening.

The shocking incident came to light on Monday after the mother of the girl approached the police seeking action against the rowdy-sheeter.

According to sources, the accused identified as Laxman allegedly waylaid the girl while she was returning home from her college near the Singareni Head Office road, pointed a knife and threatened her with dire consequences if she failed to oblige his proposal.

When the girl raised an alarm, he whipped out the knife and attacked her inflicting an injury on her left hand, before fleeing. The girl sustained a minor knife injury on her forearm.

Sources said that the accused was allegedly involved in various anti-social activities in the coal town and used to stalk girls near educational institutions.

The Kothagudem one town police registered a case against Laxman and are on the lookout for him.

