HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gig and platform workers are poorly paid, says report

October 31, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Only some digital platforms that are currently employing millions in the country are paying a minimum wage and not one of them is providing a living wage to workers.

This was among the conclusions of a report by Fairwork India Ratings-2023. This is the fifth edition of the report which studied work conditions of gig and platform workers on digital labour platforms, including in Hyderabad. This year, the team evaluated 12 platforms against five Fairwork principles, according to the report.

The Fairwork India team is led by the Centre for Information Technology and Public Policy (CITAPP) at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore together with the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford. 

“No platform made the second point of the Fair Pay principle, which requires platforms to provide sufficient evidence that workers earn at least the local living wage after work-related costs. However, Urban Company has made a public commitment to ensure that its workers earn at least the local living wage after factoring in work-related costs,” says the report. 

The focus area this year was alienation of workers. “This alienation is deeply intertwined with the discrimination that platform workers face due to social identities such as caste, class, gender, and religion,” says the report. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.