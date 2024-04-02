GHMC rescinds services of official on extension

April 02, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner D. Ronald Rose has issued orders on Tuesday rescinding the services of the Additional Commissioner, Finance, D. Jayaraj Kennedy, who had been on successive extensions since his official retirement from service around three years ago.

Mr. Kennedy got two extensions, one for two years and another for one year. His second extension would have ended in August, sources informed.

Additional Commissioner (Estates) and Joint Commissioner (Finance) B. Geetha Radhika has been given posting as Additional Commissioner (Finance), while Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Sreevatsa Kota has been posted as Additional Commissioner (Estates & Traffic) relieving Ms. Radhika, the orders said.