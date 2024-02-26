GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GHMC Deputy Mayor joins Congress

February 26, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi (left) and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy.

A file photo of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi (left) and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Defections from the BRS to the ruling Congress continued with Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mothe Srilatha Reddy joining the party along with her husband and senior BRS leader Shobhan Reddy.

They submitted their resignation to the BRS on Saturday and joined the Congress on Sunday in the presence of AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Mr. Shobhan Reddy said he had been with the BRS since its inception 22 years ago but “only outsiders always secured positions”. He said several BRS leaders were ready to switch to Congress.

Earlier, former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with his wife and corporator Bonthu Sridevi, joined the Congress. Former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin also quit the BRS and claimed that a majority of BRS corporators would leave the party.

The BRS received a huge setback when Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Patnam Suneetha Reddy and wife of BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy joined the Congress.

Related Topics

political development / state politics / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.