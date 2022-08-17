GHMC conducts blood donation camp
The GHMC has conducted circle wise blood donation camps on Wednesday as part of the fortnight-long celebrations of 75 years of Indian Independence from August 8 to 22.
Red Cross and other NGOs partnered with GHMC in conducting these camps, inaugurated by the respective legislators of the constituencies. The camps have been linked with the blood banks of hospitals, so that the donated blood reaches the needy.
GHMC officials, staff and sanitation workers donated blood, taking the total number of donors to 1808, a statement from GHMC informed.
