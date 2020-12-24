Getting burial place is a problem here

No facility for last rites for oustees in rehabilitation area

Yerrolla Yadagiri was about 50 years old. On Monday night while climbing the ramp before his house he fell and died. A few hours before that, M. Poshaiah (45) working in a government office as maskuri (class four employee) complained of chest pain and died of cardiac arrest.

Both of them belong to Mamidyala village, one of the submerged villages under Kondapochammasagar.

The oustees of Kondapohamma have been rehabilitated at Tunkibollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony. Three villages and one tanda – Mamidyala, Bahilampur, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally tanda – were re-established here.

As two persons died, the relatives tried to bury the bodies in two pits dug side by side. However, a farmer of the neighbouring area objected to burying bodies stating that it would be a problem for them. There was a heated argument for some time and finally the oustees buried the bodies in the huge pit they dug for burial.

While agreeing that the bodies were buried in the government land though it was not allotted for grave yard, the Mamidyala villagers alleged that despite repeated appeals their request for burial ground was not answered.

“We do not know where to perform last rites as grave yard was not yet allotted. We came here about eight months ago. What can we do expect burying in government land,” asked one of the residents of the village, on condition of anonymity.

It was stated that more than 10 bodies were buried so far at this government land which was marked for construction of complex.

When tried to contact, the officials have not responded.