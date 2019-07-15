Genco seeks doubling of railway line

The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TS-Transco) has requested the South Central Railway to take up doubling of about 200 km railway line between Kothagudem and Dornakal and from Motumarri to Vishunupuram for seamless supply of coal from the Singareni Collieries to Yadadari Super Thermal Power Station under execution in Nalgonda district.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao had a meeting with Principal Chief Manager of SCR K. Shiva Prasad and Chief Manager D. Nagya here on Monday to discuss the issue. Mr. Rao also requested the SCR authorities to lay new railway line to Bhadradri Thermal Power Station and take up doubling of the line to Kothagudem Thermal Power Station both in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Director of TS-Transco G. Narsing Rao and Director of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TS-Genco) Ch. Venkata Rajam also participated in the discussions. The SCR authorities were also urged to take up the new railway line to Bhadradri plant as a double line.

Double line

Mr. Prabhakar Rao explained the need of double line to Yadadri plant stating that most of the coal to the power plant was tied up with Singareni Collieries. Stating that SCR had laid a railway line between Motumarri and Vishnupuram some time back linking the Dornakal-Vijayawada and Bibinagar-Nadikudi lines. Coal supply to most of the cement and limestone based industries in Nalgonda district was being done through the Motumarri-Vishnupuram line.

Further, since the TS-Genco and SCR had already come to an understanding on supply of coal to Yadadri power plant through the Motumarri-Vishnupuram line since the Yadadri plant coming up near Dameracharla was near Vishnupuram. However, it was further agreed that the existing line would not cope with the heavy demand of coal supply through it to Yadadri plant and doubling was very much necessary.

High capacity

“The existing 100 km single line from Motumarri in Dornakal-Vijayawada line to Vishnupuram in Bibinagar-Nadikudi line could cater to transport of only five-six rakes of coal every day. But the Yadadri power plant required 50,000 tonnes of coal every day, which requires 14 rakes of 59 wagons each,” Mr. Prabhakar Rao explained highlighting the need for doubling the line.

Similarly, it was decided either to go for a separate railway line between Uppal and Bhupalapally or having a dumping yard little away from Uppal station from where the coal was being supplied to Bhupalapally in lorries.

However, unloading of coal rakes at Uppal in the Kazipet-Ballarsha line was causing inconvenience to the movement of other trains moving in the Chennai-Delhi line.