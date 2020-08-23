Gazetted job for Dr Naresh’s wife

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has given his assent, says Health Minister

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given his assent to give a gazetted job to wife of Dr Naresh Kumar, said State Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Sunday. A decision was taken to announce ex-gratia.

The 35-year-old government doctor who contracted COVID-19 died on August 7. He was Deputy District Medical and Health Officer in Bhadradri Kothagudem and headed Manuguru based quarantine centre. He succumbed to the infectious disease after battling it for over a week at hospitals in Hyderabad. Doctors and staff recalled selfless service offered by Dr. Naresh.

Nearly two weeks ago, Telangana Public Health Doctors Association and other association members have submitted a representation to the Health Minister to extend help to Dr. Naresh’s wife G. Pavani and other family members. The medical fraternity has been demanding ex-gratia.

Mr Rajender said that the State government will provide financial help along with ex-gratia from Central government.