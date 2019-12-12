Gauraram canal oustees seek better compensation

Saddam Hussian is a farmer from Guraram in Mulugu mandal. Along with some others, he held a protest on Rajiv Rahadari, holding a placard, on Wednesday demanding that justice be meted out to them.

Part of his land, adjacent to the Raji Rahadari, is being acquired for digging of a canal. The farmers are demanding better compensation than what the government has been offering.

Gauraram will be the gate way to the upcoming Kondapochamma reservoir that is coming up in the Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Kondapochamma reservoir will be spread over three villages and one tanda – Mamidyala, Bahilampur, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally Tanda — and the constriction has nearly been completed. Even the Chief Minister announced that Kaleshwaram water would reach the constituency by January 2020.

“Farmers should cooperate with officials in acquiring lands for digging of canals. If not, we will be forced to acquire land” said Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, while addressing a meeting at Gajwel the other day.

As the construction was coming to an end, the officials have been focusing on digging of canals and land acquisition. They have already acquired 55 acres of land from farmers for digging Sangareddy canal. The government has offered them a price between ₹17.15 lakh and Rs. 17.60 lakh per acre, while farmers have been demanding higher payment.

As the farmers were reluctant to part with their land at this price, the officials deposited the amount with the Commissioner of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority (Authority) at CCLA office. Now the ball is in the court of the authority.

According to a note received by Nareddy Chandra Reddy of Guaruram, the authority registered the reference made by the district Collector under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act – 2013 (LA Act 2013) and he was required to appear in person or should represented by an advocate on January 2020 to answer questions relating to the above case. The note also says that in default of his appearance, the petition would be heard and determined in his absence.

“We are losing costly lands which we cannot buy with the compensation being paid by the government. Hence we are requesting the government to increase the compensation,” said Saddam along with another farmer B Venkata Reddy.