Ganesha immersion peaceful at Bhainsa

Ganesha immersion procession in the communally-sensitive Bhainsa town in Nirmal district passed off peacefully on Tuesday, watched over by a police force of 600 headed by Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju and supervised by Inspector General of Police P. Promod Kumar. A flag march by the police was held the previous evening along a 2.5 km route cutting through various localities. A total of 111 Ganesha idols were immersed in Gaddennavagu on Tuesday. As part of the bandobast, the procession route was covered by CCTV cameras which were linked to a control room in Hyderabad, besides the local command control room. The Police Department put in place power inverters so that the CCTVs could function even in the face of power outages. The department also incorporated the service of police volunteers as part of friendly policing.