Ganesh immersion to regain old glory

40,000 idols likely to be immersed today

After a year of lull due to pandemic, the mega Ganesh immersion returns to Hyderabad on Sunday with the usual fanfare witnessed in 2019 and earlier.

But for the permission granted by the Supreme Court, the event ‘Sobha yatra’ as it was called had become uncertain in the wake of the High Court saying no to immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). In fact, all the idols that head to Hussainsagar and 33 other lakes in and around Hyderabad were made of PoP, making the yatra a non-starter if the ban was implemented.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti expected immersion of nearly one lakh idols in all lakes and lakhs of people coming out on roads over a length of 320 kms from all corners of the city to witness. The main procession, however, will be over 17 kms from Balapur to Hussainsagar.

In view of the staggering number of idols likely to head to Hussainsagar, the PV Marg skirting the lake will also be opened up for immersion for the first time. The police expected about 40,000 idols of four feet and above to be immersed. As many as 55 cranes were installed to lift the idols and leave them in water. About 27,000 police personnel will be on duty. At least one constable will accompany the idols from the point of installation to the lake.

The government has arranged boats and expert swimmers at Hussainsagar, Saroornagar and a few other lakes meet any emergencies. Lighting of the routes and installation of a large number of transformers was taken up by TRANSCO.

The police made elaborate traffic restrictions from 6 a.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The inter-State lorries were barred entry into the city from Saturday midnight. The traffic position will be updated on Google map on a regular basis. Wine shops, bars, pubs and toddy outlets will be closed from 9 a.m on Sunday to 6 p.m. on Monday in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police comissionerates.

The 40-ft Ganesh at Khairatabad will as usual hog the limelight till its immersion at Hussainsagar. With a height of only nine ft last year, the Ganesh of Khairatabad was the only one which had some celebration but its immersion was also completed by 5.30 p.m. though it went on till early hours next day in previous years. The roads were sparsely crowded, the long fleet of trucks, the beating of drums and other revelry was all missing last year due to pandemic.

The gated communities which did not bring their idols last year will also be present this time