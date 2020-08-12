Ganesh Chaturthi to be a low-key affair

For the first time in recent history, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Sangareddy will be devoid of the usual colour and fanfare.
There will be no huge loudspeakers, no gatherings, and no colourful lighting. Needless to say that these are part of the measures taken to avoid the spread of virus.
As Ganesh pandals with large gatherings will become virus hotspots, officials are taking all steps to arrest its spread.
Officials are holding meetings with welfare associations and leaders explaining about the need to limit the gatherings. The meetings are expected to continue for a few more days. DSP P. Sridhar Reddy held a meeting on Wednesday with members of Ganesh Utasav Samithi and informed them about the steps that need to be taken.
These instructions include keeping the height of idol below three feet, only three persons, including the priest at one time, only one Ganesh idol in a colony instead of three or four, unlike in the past, no sound systems, no distribution of food and cultural programmes. Huge processions for idol immersions with bands are also not allowed. Idol immersion would have to be done on the third day of celebrations that is on August 24.
“We have decided to limit the size of the idol below three feet, as instructed by officials. The gathering will also be limited,” said a member of the Samithi.
“Last year, we sold idols of at least 14 feet. By this time, we used to get over 200 idols sold. But, this year, due to COVID, things are different. We are unable to sell even a single idol,” said Kailash from Rajasthan.
