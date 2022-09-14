Gaddar meets Congress MLAs to thank them on proposing Ambedkar’s name

A delegation led by Balladeer Gaddar met the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Bhatti Vikramarka and MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu and Seethakka and thanked the Congress for ensuring that the Assembly passed a resolution to name the new Parliament building after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Mr. Gaddar said Mr. Vikramarka played a crucial role in impressing upon Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to pass the resolution that would now be a big asset for those supporting the demand across the country. He said similar resolutions should be passed in all the Assemblies in the country.

Bhatti criticises Govt

Mr. Bhatti criticised the government for conducting the sessions for just two days while there were so many issues for discussion. This was letting down the people’s aspirations for their issues to be discussed by the MLAs and seeking solutions from the government.

He said there was no discussion on the havoc caused by floods and the government tried to escape without any discussion on the promises made to flood-affected people. The ₹10,000 assistance announced for flood-affected people had not reached anyone, he alleged.

He said there was no discussion on the podu lands and also reinstating the home guards as promised by the Chief Minister earlier. He said the teachers lost their nativity due to the loopholes in G.O. 317 and the government was not transparent in their transfers.

Bus pass for students

Sangareddy MLA, T. Jagga Reddy demanded that free bus passes should be provided to all the students till they completed their degree course.