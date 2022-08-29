‘Future politics will be between Modi and Kejriwal’

We will be alternative in Telangana: Indira Shobhan

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State chairperson Indira Shobhan said that the future politics in the country will be between party president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters at Medak on Monday, Ms. Indira Shobhan said that Mr. Kejriwal had fought against corruption even before entering politics and there was a discussion on across the nation that the future political fight will be between Mr. Modi and Kejriwal.

“The BJP has been stooping down to horse-trading and felling down governments at several places. Elected governments were fell down at Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Asom, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. BJP has so far brought 277 MLAs across the country and the investment it made was Rs. 5,500 crore. BJP wants MLAs at New Delhi and for 40 MLAs they have been offering Rs. 20 crore each which comes to Rs. 800 crore. From where this much money is coming?” asked Ms. Shobhan.

Referring to the death of 50 people due to consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat and alleging that some BJP leaders were behind it, the AAP leader demanded that the Prime Minister order a CBI inquiry into the incident.