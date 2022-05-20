Further two-year age relaxation for police recruitment

It’s in addition to the 3-yr. relaxation announced last month

The State government has given a further two-year age relaxation for ongoing recruitment to fill 17,291 posts in uniformed services comprising police, fire, prisons, Special Protection Force, excise, transport and forest departments.

The relaxation orders were issued after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao responded positively to a representation by TRS MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy highlighting the need for it because it’s for the first time that the 95% reservation for locals is being implemented.

The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to issue the necessary orders before he leaves for Delhi.

The latest hike in maximum age for recruitment to uniformed services is in addition to three years already enhanced for the posts last month. While the minimum age for all the posts was 18 years, the maximum varied from post to post and social background.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, which is the nodal recruitment agency for all the services, has extended the last date for receipt of applications from May 20 to 26.

The board received about ten lakh applications for the 17,291 posts from May 2 when the receipt of applications commenced -- till May 19. As many as one lakh applications were received on Thursday alone as the deadline is nearing. Therefore, the board enhanced the capacity of the server to withstand the load of online applications. However, technical issues that arose in the portal gave tense moments to the candidates as they received messages that the transactions had failed though the application money was debited from their accounts. However, police authorities assured them that the transactions will be treated as successful if the money is transferred.