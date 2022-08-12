Free entry into HMDA parks on I-Day

To mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, HMDA is offering free entry for public into the parks managed by it, on August 15.

Accordingly, visitors to the nine parks under HMDA — Lumbini Park, NTR Garden, Sanjeevaiah Park, Lake View Park, Melkote Park, Priyadarshini Park, Rajeev Gandhi Park, Patelkunta Park, Langar Houz Park, and Chinnathallakunta Park — will be allowed entry without any ticket on Independence Day, a note from HMDA informed on Friday.