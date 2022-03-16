Four-year-old girl dies as air gun misfires
A four-year-old girl was killed when an air gun went off accidentally at a farmhouse at Vavilal village in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district late on Tuesday night.
According to police, the shots from the air gun seriously injured Sanvi (4) at Prasad Farm. She was shifted to Osmania General Hospital in the city where she succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Police said it was yet to be investigated how the air gun fired.
Jinnaram police registered a case.
