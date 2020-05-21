Four migrant worker family found dead in a well

Four of a family of migrant workers from West Bengal were found dead in a agricultural well in Gorrekunta village under Geesugonda mandal in Warangal Rural district on Thursday. The migrant workers were working in a gunny bags manufacturing unit.
The deceased were identified that Musa, his wife Nisha and their two-year-old child and a relative Bushra Khatun. The entire family were living in a rented house in Kareemabad in the city. According to the information, all the members of the family were working in a nearby mill since 20 years.
Geesugonda police Inspector G. Shiva Ramaiah said that they suspect that the family members might have taken the extreme step due to financial issues as a result of the lockdown. The police retrieved the bodies from the well and shifted them to MGM hospital for post mortem. CLUES teams, dog squad inspected the spot. A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC of suspicious death and case is under investigation, the Inspector said.
There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre — Roshni.
