Four kidney transplants perfromed at NIMS in a span of 24 hours

December 21, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Providing a new lease of life to four patients suffering from end-stage kidney failure, the department of urology and renal transplantation at NIMS has performed four kidney transplants including one live related renal transplant and three cadaveric renal transplants within a span of 24 hours.

All these surgeries which would have otherwise cost anywhere between ₹ 10 to ₹ 15 lakh per transplant in a corporate hospital, have been done free of cost at NIMS hospital under Aarogyasree scheme provided by the Sate government.

Cadaver transplant recipients who have received kidneys from brain-dead, beating-heart donors have hailed from Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar and Hyderabad districts. All three have been suffering from end-stage renal failure and have been receiving hemodialysis for the past four to five years. For the live related transplant, a man donated the kidney to his wife. The couple hail from Hyderabad and the patient was suffering from end-stage renal failure for the past two years.

All the four transplant recipients are doing well with good urine output indicative of successful kidney transplant. The donor for the live transplant is also recovering well. This was made possible because of two dedicated transplant operation theatres with laminar flow.

These surgeries were performed by the team of urologists headed by Professor Dr. Ram Reddy and Professor Dr. Rahul Devraj along with the team including Dr. Vidyasagar, Dr.Ramachandraiah, Dr. Raghuveer, Dr. Charan Kumar, Dr. Dheeraj, Dr. Vinay, Dr.Sunil, Dr.Arun, Dr. Janaki, Dr. Vishnu, Dr. Pavan, Dr. Harsha, Dr. Suraj, Dr. Poovarasan, Dr. Anant, Dr. Shahrukh.

The team of anaesthesiologists included Dr. Padmaja, Dr. Nirmala, Dr. Indira and Dr. S.Geetha.