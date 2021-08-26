Telangana

Four IPS officers empanelled for promotion as DGP

The State government on Wednesday empanelled for promotion four officers of the rank of Additional Directors General of Police (ADG) as Director General of Police (DGP).

Of the four, Umesh Sharraf of 1989 batch of IPS, who was waiting for posting although he was in-charge of police welfare, has been confirmed as DGP and posted as Commissioner of Printing and Stationery.

The other officers empanelled are Govind Singh, ADG of Crime Investigation Department, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Principal Home Secretary Ravi Gupta. All the three belong to 1990 batch.

With Mr. Sharraf now holding the rank of DGP, he will join the regular DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau B. Poornachander Rao and Director General of Prisons Rajiv Trivedi in the same category. Mr. Rao and Mr. Trivedi were due for retirement this month and October respectively.


