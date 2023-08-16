Four, including two AIMIM leaders, held in rowdy-sheeter murder case

August 16, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Four suspects, including All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslameen (AIMIM) Jalpally in-charge Ahmed Saadi, and Jalpally Municipal Council chairman Abdullah Saadi, have been arrested in the murder case of Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer, Bandlaguda police announced on Wednesday.

Police said that the AIMIM party leaders paid ₹13 lakh to a rowdy-sheeter to murder Bawazeer as he was sharing videos against them on social media.

Ch. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Zone, said Bandlaguda police arrested prime accused, Ahmed Bin Hajeb, 20, a rowdy-sheeter of Bhavani Nagar, and Mohammed Ayub Khan, 20, apart from the two AIMIM party leaders. Two more accused involved in the case, Saleh Saadi, and Omer Saadi, both residents of Barkas, are absconding.

Sayeed Bawazeer, 27, was lured by the gang to an apartment. He was called to meet a man, and after he reached, he was stabbed to death by Ahmed Bin Hajeb, said the DCP.

Bawazeer, was a rowdy-sheeter of Chandrayangutta and was previously involved in nine cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate, including three cases booked under the PoCSO Act. He took to activism highlighting issues of land grabbing and civic issues.

“He met Ahmed, also a rowdy-sheeter involved in six cases, when they were in Chanchalguda jail,” said the official, adding that they became friends and would regularly meet after their release.

“Upon knowing their equation, the party leaders hatched a plan to have Bawazeer killed as he was making videos of adverse statements on their family and about their political positions while regularly defaming them in public through news channels and social media,” added the official.

The gang of accused met at Barkas and the bounty was fixed as ₹13 lakh for Bawazeer’s murder, with a condition that the names of the party leaders should not come out.

Bawazeer was murdered in the early hours of August 11, following which Ahmed claimed to have killed him in self-defence.