Four held for illegally using explosives at construction site

February 04, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar _11874

The Alair police of Rachakonda arrested four men for illegally using explosives at a construction site in Sun City to save up on manual labour charges.

the accused, Yenna Mallreddy, 38, Salla Gurugula Srinivas, 30, Alakuntla Kamalakar, 26, and Alakuntla Sumalakar, 23, were arrested on Friday, the police said, adding that their associates, Mahendhar and Thadepally Narayana were absconding. 

Yenna Malla Reddy and Gurugula Srinivas, both supervisors, were working for Thadepally Narayana for the  past six months by helping him carry out land development works in JSR Sun-City venture at Alair, said Commissioner of Rachakonda Police D.S. Chouhan. 

“To save up on labour charges to manually fracture the rocks, the gang resorted to blasting them with the help of explosives like gelatine without any permission from the authorities concerned. They were caught in possession of 57 gelatin sticks, 51 detonators, three bundles of connecting wires and a compressor vehicle used in the offence,” said the Commissioner. 

