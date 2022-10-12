Four held for cyber attacks on technology company 

The Cyberabad police on Wednesday arrested four persons for alleged cyber-attacks on a technology and home automation company based in Uppal.

The police identified the the two main accused as Vijay Kumar Anadasu and Karun Kumar Anadasu, former directors of Hogar Controls, who after exiting the firm opened a new business and imitated the same line of home automation products and application.

They allegedly conspired with a foreign company and launched cyber-attacks on Hogar Controls server, application, and website between July and November 2021. They sought illegal support from hackers, and allegedly demanded a ransom from Hogar Controls management.

Cyberabad police raided the premises of the accused persons in Habsiguda and seized counterfeit products and illegal arms. They were booked under provisions of the IPC, the Arms Acts, and the Information Technology Act, and remanded in judicial custody.