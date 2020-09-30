Telangana

Four get 1-year imprisonment for auto theft

The Judicial Magistrate of First Class at Alair court on Wednesday awarded one year imprisonment to four persons found guilty of an auto-rickshaw theft.

The three-wheeler was driven away on the intervening night of October 11 and 12 in 2018, when it was parked outside its owner Suresh’s house at Sriramnagar in Yadagirigutta police station limits.

Police said that the four youths of Kishanbagh and Rajendranagar in Hyderabad — Mohammed Ameer Khan, Mohammed Mubeen, Azam Khan and Shaik Dasthagiri — committed the offence back in 2018 for easy money so that they could lead a lavish lifestyle.

