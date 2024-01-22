Four arrested for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments in Hyderabad

January 22, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Neredmet police of Rachakonda have arrested four men, including the owners of a restaurant, for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. The accused had organised screening of the film Ram ke Naam at their place, and the complainant alleged he heard them making derogatory statements against the Hindu religion, according to the police.

The arrested were identified as Anand Singh (45) Parag Verma (41) Vulli Srujan Raj Goud (28) and D.V. Soumith Reddy (29).

Inspector of Neredmet J. Srinivas said that the place, ‘Marley’s Joint Bistro’, had screened the movie on Saturday and that it was organised by ‘Hyderabad Cinephiles’. “During the screening around 8.20 p.m., the complainant noticed that the group watching the film were discussing it and that they were making derogatory statements against the Hindu community,” said the Inspector.

When the complainant asked about it, the management informed him that the event was organised by ‘Hyderabad Cinephiles’ and that the organisers are Anand, Parag and others. “They also abused and provoked the complainant. Further, he stated that they intentionally organised this event to create communal issues before the Ram temple event, and that the owners of Marley Joint, Sowmith Reddy and Srujan, cooperated,” added the Inspector.

Following the complaint the police booked the four men under sections 290, 295A r/w 34 of the IPC. They were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial remand.