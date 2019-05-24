Former NCC cadet from State scales Mt. Everest

Tukaram Amgoth, a former NCC cadet and hailing from Telangana State, scaled Mount Everest from the most challenging South Col route on May 22 after he had started his climb from Nepal on April 6.

Mr. Amgoth of 2 (T) Bn NCC, Secunderabad Group, had been a cadet from 2015 to 2017 and had attended basic mountaineering course at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi through the NCC and secured ‘A’ grade. He was further selected in advance mountaineering course at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Sports, Jammu and secured best technique award from the institution.

In 2016, Brigadier Abbay (Commandant, High Altitude Warfare School) had encouraged him to scale Mt. Everest from the South Col route and from then on he made up his mind to scale Mt Everest. Cadet Amgoth had scaled Mt Norbo (17,145 ft) in June 2016 scaled on Telangana Formation Day and hoisted Telangana Flag.

In June 2017 he had scaled Mt Rudragaira Peak (19,091 ft) on Telangana Formation Day in adverse climatic conditions. In the same year on July 2017 he has also scaled Mt Stok Kangri (20,187 ft) along with four other friends who had sponsored him.

Thereafter, he scaled the highest mountain peak of Africa Mt Kilimanjaro (19,340 ft) in July 2018 and hoisted the National flag. He was also honoured by President Ramnath Kovind and Governor of AP & Telangana State E.S.L Narasimhan, a press release said.