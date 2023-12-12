HamberMenu
Former CM KCR requests supporters to not meet him in hospital

December 12, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urged his well-wishers and supporters to refrain from visiting him in the hospital in Hyderabad, as that was causing inconvenience to other patients.

Mr. Rao was admitted to hospital after he fell in his bathroom on Friday night. He underwent a hip surgery and is recovering. A doctor from the hospital earlier said that he might be discharged in a day or two.

Since Sunday, several politicians and celebrities visited him in the hospital and wished him speedy recovery.

In a video message shared by Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, Mr. Rao said, “I thank all of you for the concern and support from people across the state who have come to visit me. However, medical advice dictates that I remain confined to prevent the risk of infection. I am unable to step out, and I kindly request everyone to wait patiently for the next ten days until I recover. The hospital is currently accommodating several hundred patients, and their well-being is of utmost importance.”

Mr. Rao assured that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and Pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi were present in the hospital and will convey the message to those who have arrived. He appealed to visitors to leave without causing any disturbance.

