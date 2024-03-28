Former BJP MLA approaches DGP on phone-tapping case  

March 28, 2024 03:14 am | Updated 03:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Amid the ongoing phone-tapping fiasco in Telangana, former BJP MLA of Dubbak Assembly constituency M. Raghunandan Rao approached the DGP alleging that his phone was kept under surveillance during BRS rule.

“BRS members have been involved in illegal tapping of my phone during the Dubbak byelection in 2020 and also Assembly elections last year,” he said in a letter dated March 27 (Wednesday).

Requesting prompt investigation and action, he alleged that then BRS Minister T. Harish Rao and then Siddipet District Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy monitored his phones on the instructions of BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“These three people, in collusion with certain police officers, had set up a war room in Siddipet and started tapping the phones of me and my family,” he said.