GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former BJP MLA approaches DGP on phone-tapping case  

March 28, 2024 03:14 am | Updated 03:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the ongoing phone-tapping fiasco in Telangana, former BJP MLA of Dubbak Assembly constituency M. Raghunandan Rao approached the DGP alleging that his phone was kept under surveillance during BRS rule.

“BRS members have been involved in illegal tapping of my phone during the Dubbak byelection in 2020 and also Assembly elections last year,” he said in a letter dated March 27 (Wednesday).

Requesting prompt investigation and action, he alleged that then BRS Minister T. Harish Rao and then Siddipet District Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy monitored his phones on the instructions of BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“These three people, in collusion with certain police officers, had set up a war room in Siddipet and started tapping the phones of me and my family,” he said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.