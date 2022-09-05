Telangana

Forest section officer convicted in bribe case 

The Special Court for SPE & ACB cases on Monday convicted a forest section officer of Nizamabad district in a bribery case. The officer was awarded two sentences each of two rigorous years of imprisonment and fine of ₹10, 000, for separate offences booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. P. Rajamouli, an officer in the Kowlas section in Banswada Range, ACB reported, demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹10,000 in 2007 for sanctioning bill amount and preparing cheque towards percolation tank works for Vanasamrakshana Samithi.


