Forest clearances reviewed

The Telangana State Board for Wildlife, during its meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, reviewed the forest clearances for various developmental works taken up by different government departments.

A total of 30 developmental programmes requiring forest clearances were discussed, a statement informed.

These include proposals for road widening, fibre grid works, and modernisation of power supply in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medak districts.