Foreign nationals booked for pool party in Moinabad farmhouse 

Moinabad police along with special operations team in the wee hours of Saturday raided a farm house at Sriram Nagar and arrested 10 foreign nationals and five others from the city for violating Excise rules.

The arrested include persons from Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya, Chad and Cameroon. The party was organised by one Kishab Devid, reportedly with an entry fee.

Police said several cartons of beer, alcoholic drinks and hookah flavour box were seized in the raid. Moinabad police said it has already informed all farm house managements and its supervisors against using the premises for such activities.

The accused were booked under Section 188 – disobedience to order promulgated by public servant, and provisions under TS Excise Act and The Passport (Entry to India) Act.