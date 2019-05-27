Focus on sanitation and cleanliness: Sangareddy Collector

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has directed the officials to focus on sanitation and cleanliness in the district headquarters.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao, busy with conduct of elections and counting till recently, visited some places here on Sunday and inspected the prevailing conditions. He was furious about spread of garbage at the by-pass road and clogged drains preventing the flow of sewage water.

“I will visit one ward each day and examine sanitation and drainage conditions. One division-level officer would be appointed at each ward to see that the conditions improve. From the coming rainy season Haritha Haaram programme would be taken up and saplings must be planted in each ward,” he said, adding that a meeting with officials would be on Monday to review the situation and take required steps. He also instructed Deputy Superintendent of Police Sridhar Reddy to take immediate steps to check the sand mining.

Prajavani today

Mr. Rao said that Prajavani programme would be held on Monday as usual and people are free to come to the collectorate and submit their grievances. It was not held for the past few weeks due to elections.