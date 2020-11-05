Focus on safety of women travelling alone in trains

Railway police launch initiative to safeguard woman passengers travelling alone

South Central Railway has on Thuirsday launched “Meri Saheli” initiative over the zone for a focused action to ensure security of women, especially those travelling alone. About eight important trains have been identified for the campaign where a team of young woman Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub inspectors/staff will interact with the woman passengers at the originating station.

Passengers are told about the precautions to be taken during the journey and are advised to dial ‘182’ in case of any emergency. The RPF team collects the seat numbers of the woman passengers and conveys to them about the stoppages en-route. The platform duty RPF personnel at the stations en-route will keep an unobtrusive watch over the coaches and berths concerned and if need arises, interact with the passengers.

Onboard RPF/RPSF escort will also cover the coaches/identified berths during their duty period. RPF teams will also collect feedback from identified woman passengers at the destination stations. If some distress call comes from any woman passenger travelling in the train covered under “Meri Saheli” initiative, the disposal of the call is monitored at the level of senior officers.

Following trains are covered under the initiative: 07201 Golconda Express — Guntur–Secunderabad, 07202 Golconda Express — Secunderabad–Guntur, 02778 Godavari Express — Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam, 02793 Rayalaseema Express — Tirupati–Nizamabad, 02715 Sachkand Express — H.S. Nanded–Amritsar, 01142 Nandigram Express — Kinwat–CSMT, 07225 Amaravati Express — Vijayawada–Hubbali and 02785 Mysore Express — Kacheguda–Mysore.

Nominated trains of other zones under the programme passing through SCR are also being attended by RPF personnel of the zone, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya in a press release.