Focus on Palle Pragati phase-II implementation: Minister

Minister for Roads and Buildings and Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy here on Sunday exhorted the elected representatives of local bodies to focus their attention on implementing the Palle Pragati phase-II programme in the spirit of the success of its first phase.

Addressing an awareness camp on the programme for the MPP presidents and ZPTC members at ZP Hall, he said that it should be executed in accordance to the views of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and be individual and village centric. The first phase was a grand success with the active participation of elected representatives of local bodies and authorities, he said.

He said that there was a major change in villages with the improvement of infrastructure and sanitation and the programme brought together all the people in the villages. Mosquito menace considerably disappeared and sanitation improved. As per a study it created respect on political system among people, he added.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said that in the 10-day programme to be implemented from January 2 all remaining works undertaken in the first phase must be completed. Dumping yards, Vaikuntadamams and nurseries must be provided in every village and as part of Palle Pragati an amount of ₹17.53 crore was being released every month to the total of 530 gram panchayats in the district, he said.

Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao said that tractors and other necessary implements were being provided to all gram panchayats with bank loans. Zilla Parishad Chairman D. Vithal Rao, MLCs Akula Lalitha and V.G. Goud and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan were among those who spoke.