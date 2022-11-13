Fluorosis survivor Suvarna dies of heart attack at age 26

Suvarna adding finishing touches to her paintings outside her house at Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda district in 2018. | Photo Credit: File photo

Fluorosis survivor Ramavath Suvarna of Khudabakshpally in Nalgonda district, who had shot to fame for her portrait drawing skills, passed away at her house on Sunday.

Family members said the 26-year-old suffered a heart attack and collapsed around 10 a.m. Struck by fluorosis at an early age, Suvarna was confined to her cot or the wheel chair.

Her twisted limbs, and her right wrist and fingers could move only five centimetres, but her passion for drawing took her talent to several places in India and abroad. Her portraits include that of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and industrialist Anand Mahindra.