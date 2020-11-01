Flood relief money distribution to resume

Distribution of ₹10,000 to flood-hit families had been halted midway

The State government has decided to resume distribution of cash to all the left over families that were severely affected by recent heavy rain from Monday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar to prepare a schedule for distribution of cash relief in the affected localities. Accordingly, the financial assistance would be provided at the doorstep of the left over affected families.

Distribution of financial assistance of ₹ 10,000 each to the affected families was taken up following the instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao but the process was halted midway. The government had distributed ₹ 387.9 crore to the 3.87 lakh affected families. The distribution was made from the ₹ 550 crore released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the Municipal Administration department for taking up rescue, relief and rehabilitation programmes in the flood affected areas.

Sanitation drive

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the health and sanitation conditions in the Greater Hyderabad limits which had witnessed untimely heavy rainfall. The government had decided to launch a week-long special sanitation drive in the GHMC from November 4 to 10 in the light of change in the seasonal conditions, spurt observed in the COVID-19 cases across the world and likelihood of spread of infectious diseases post flood.

The drive envisaged cleaning of garbage points, removal of construction and demolition waste, spraying disinfectants and anti-larval and vector control operations, among other things, in all the localities. Teams with sufficient availability of men and material should be organized at the ward-level while citizens could lodge their grievances with the GHMC through helpline number 040-21111111.

Mr. Somesh Kumar also reviewed the functioning of basti dawakhanas. There were 199 basti dawakhanas presently functioning in the GHMC area and the Chief Secretary directed the Health department officials to launch 30 new ones. It was also decided to open another 37 basti dawakhanas within a week.