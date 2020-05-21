Telangana

5 more succumb to COVID in TS

Telangana reported surge in deaths of COVID-19 patients for the third day in a row with five more people succumbing to the infectious disease on Thursday. This is one of the highest till date in the State. While four deaths were recorded on May 19, two were reported on May 20. A total of 45 COVID patients have died till date.

There was a spike in coronavirus positive cases as 38 more tested positive, including 26 from the GHMC area, two from Rangareddy and 10 migrants. So far, 99 migrants have tested positive for the disease.

Of the total 1699 cases till date, 618 are active, 1036 were discharged and 45 people died.

